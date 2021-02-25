Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 58,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average is $215.08. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

