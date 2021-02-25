Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $413.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.19 and its 200 day moving average is $351.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

