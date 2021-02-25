Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

