Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $439,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 140,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

