Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,571 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

