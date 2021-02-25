Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 488 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,240,176. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

