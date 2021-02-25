Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 5.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 63,360,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,569,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.