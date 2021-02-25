Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

