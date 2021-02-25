Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $32.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 3,620,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

