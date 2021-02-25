Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $32.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 3,620,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.