Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

