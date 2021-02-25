Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. 120,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,216. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

