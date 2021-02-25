Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Photronics updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

PLAB traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 19,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.91.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

