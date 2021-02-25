Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.09. 1,324,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 444,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Photronics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

