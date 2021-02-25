Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.29

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 9437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.72 million, a PE ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

