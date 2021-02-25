Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CTS by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CTS by 343.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CTS opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

