Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

