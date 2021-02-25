Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PING. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of PING opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

