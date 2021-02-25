Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

