Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,704 Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 728,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 374,586 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.