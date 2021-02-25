Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $246.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

