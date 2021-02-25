Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

