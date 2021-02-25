Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 1,239,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,032. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.