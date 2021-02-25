Piper Sandler Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

Twilio stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.33. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

