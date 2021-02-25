Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XM. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.