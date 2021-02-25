Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $931.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.