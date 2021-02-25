Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

