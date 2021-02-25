Pivotal Research Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $100.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

