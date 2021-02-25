Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.