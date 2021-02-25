Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PLYA stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

