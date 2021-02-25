pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $37.42 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,403,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,318,708 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars.

