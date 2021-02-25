Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Polaris worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Polaris by 1,276.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

