Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.25

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as low as C$20.53. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 183,997 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.35%.

About Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

