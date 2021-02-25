Polis Reaches One Day Volume of $6,034.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Polis has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

