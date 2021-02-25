Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 8%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $19.06. 4,741,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,209,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

