PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.277-1.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 106,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

