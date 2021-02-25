Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PMGR opened at GBX 165.05 ($2.16) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.64. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Victoria Muir bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,612.15 ($4,719.30).

