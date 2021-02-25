Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.