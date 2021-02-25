Primas Price Reaches $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $7.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00389701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.