Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

