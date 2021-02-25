Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kadmon by 152.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kadmon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

