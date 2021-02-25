Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 84,423 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Universal Health Services worth $92,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

UHS opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

