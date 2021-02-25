Principal Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.