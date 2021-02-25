Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $73,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $51.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588 over the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.