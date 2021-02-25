Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.99 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $66,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

MELI opened at $1,714.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,855.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,450.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,711.83 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.