Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 534.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $87,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

