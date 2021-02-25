ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Truist

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective increased by Truist from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 360,510 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

