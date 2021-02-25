Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $294.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

