Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.56 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Redburn Partners cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

