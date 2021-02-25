Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.