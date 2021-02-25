Profund Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $76.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

